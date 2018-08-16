Home Nation

Increase in infrastructure impacting existence of elephants: UN

The increase in the infrastructure and expanse of railway network through elephant corridors have severely impacted the existence of elephants.

Elephant corridors across the country have become more and more fragmented over the years.

NEW DELHI: The increase in the infrastructure and expanse of the railway network through elephant corridors have severely impacted the existence of elephants, a senior United Nations official said today.

Erik Solheim, the executive director of UN Environment, underlined that human and animal conflict had become a serious issue and needed to be addressed.

The increase in the infrastructure and expanse of railway network through elephant corridors have severely impacted the existence of elephants and the plastic waste dumped into the forests is finding its way into their stomach, causing serious harm, Solheim said in a video message, while addressing a gathering at the Gaj Mahotsav -- a festival organised to spread awareness on the need to preserve elephants -- here.

"Just like humans have the right to passage, so do elephants. India has 101 elephant corridors and we must do whatever it takes to protect and preserve these," the UN official added.

