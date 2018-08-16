Home Nation

India has achieved a great deal since 1947: Lobsang Sangay

Lobsang Sangay, president of Tibetan-government-in-exile, said India has grown by leaps and bounds since 1947 and today it stands as a global power.

Published: 16th August 2018 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

Lobsang Sangay, Prime Minister of the Tibetan government-in-exile, lights a butter lamp in Dharamsala to remember Tibetans in Tibet. (AP)

By PTI

DHARAMSHALA: On the occasion of Independence Day, Lobsang Sangay, president of Tibetan-government-in-exile, said India has grown by leaps and bounds since 1947 and today it stands as a global power.

After unfurling the Indian national flag at Kashag, the Tibetan secretariat in Dharamshala, Sangay said, "Since independence, India's literacy rate has gone upto 74 per cent from 12 per cent in 1947.

Hailing India as one of the largest economies in the world, Sangay said, "Politically India has become a global power. In the last 70 plus years, India has achieved a lot."

Lobsang said India has done more for Tibetans than any other country.

The meeting was attended by Tibetan ministers, secretaries and senior officials

