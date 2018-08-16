Leaders across party lines pray for recovery of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Home Nation

Published: 16th August 2018 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A number of leaders cutting across party lines today prayed for the recovery of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who has been admitted to AIIMS and is in a "critical" condition.

They said he was a leader who wanted to take India to heights that were unmatched by any other country in the world and was a source of inspiration.

Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, party president Amit Shah, Shahnawaj Hussain, Manoj Tiwari, Anurag Thakur, Vijay Goyal, Udit Rai, Prakash Javedkar, Harsh Vardhan visited him at the hospital.

Leaders from other political parties, including Congress's Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ram Vilas Paswan from Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), NC's Farooq Abdullah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, visited the premier health institute.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah after visiting the hospital said,"We should not forget he is one Indian leader who wanted to strengthen the country.

" "He wanted to take India to such heights that were unmatched by any other country in the world.

He has friendship and love for everyone.

He wanted peace not only in the country but also in the entire world," he said.

Paswan said," We enquired about his health condition and are in touch with his family.

" BJP MP Udit Raj's maintained that his condition remains the same.

"We pray for his fast recovery. Atalji is a very big personality. He respects every section of society," he said.

Vajpayee is battling for life and remains on advanced life support at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for the second day.

A health bulletin from the hospital said Vajpayee's "condition continues to be the same.

He is critical and on life-support system".

Meanwhile, a source said, "His lungs are not in good condition because of pneumonia on both sides and kidneys are also weak. He is critical."

BJP leader Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "Let's pray for his good health."

Kejriwal tweeted,"Myself and Manish Sisodia ji visited Atal ji in the hospital.

We pray for his health and fast recovery," he tweeted.

The media advisor to the chief minister, Nagender Sharma, later said Kejriwal has requested party volunteers and well wishers to avoid his birthday celebration and refrain from paying a visit to his residence for it.

Senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also tweeted,"Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health condition remains critical. More than medicines, Vajpayee, who is admitted in AIIMS, now needs prayers of everybody. Pray along with me so that some miracle happens."

Reactions also poured in from across the country for the former prime minister.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Vajpayee was his ideal and source of inspiration.

Vajpayee's presence boosts people's morale and inspired them to do the good work, he said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said the former prime minister had a long association with the state and his memories are incredible.

"He embraced all without any discrimination. As a leader he is unmatched by another leader in the country as well as abroad," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "We pray for his health and hope his guidance is available to the party and society," he said.

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said the whole country was concerned and people are praying for him.

