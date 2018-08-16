Home Nation

Lotus will bloom, Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said in 1980 Mumbai rally

When Atal Bihari Vajpayee spoke of the 'lotus (BJP's poll symbol) blooming at a public rally here in 1980, Ram Naik, now Uttar Pradesh Governor, was president of the party's Mumbai unit.

Published: 16th August 2018 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.| (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: When Atal Bihari Vajpayee spoke of the 'lotus (BJP's poll symbol) blooming at a public rally here in 1980, Ram Naik, now Uttar Pradesh Governor, was president of the party's Mumbai unit.

"In the rally, Atalji had said: Andhera Chhatega, Sooraj Niklega, Kamal Khilega (The darkness will go, the sun will come out and the lotus will bloom)," Naik said.

"As soon as he made the statement, there were slogans of 'Agli Baari, Atal Bihari' from the audience," Naik told PTI.

Naik said the organisers of the BJP Mahaadhiveshan (grand convention) had expected much lesser number of attendees.

"Over 58000 delegates were present, much more than we anticipated," the former Union minister said.

"After the 1985 elections, BJP had just two members in Lok Sabha, one from Gujarat and another one from Andhra Pradesh.

People then ridiculed Atalji as to how his party was going to come to power with such a tally," Naik said.

"But he proved his detractors wrong by making BJP the ruling party and becoming the prime minister," he said.

At the 1980 meeting in Mumbai, the party leadership had drawn the likes of Mohamed Ali Currim Chagla, eminent jurist, to the inaugural session.

Chagla had then declared that the BJP was the only party that could replace Indira Gandhi and asserted it to be the only viable alternative to the Congress at the Centre.

"Chagla said that from where he was sitting, which was to Vajpayee's left, he saw a mini-India. He said that to his right was the next prime minister of India," Naik recalled.

"It was the evening of December 30, 1980 and the public at the Shivaji Park ground in Mumbai had assembled to witness the birth of BJP," he said.

Naik also lauded Vajpayee's "acumen in successfully leading the ruling coalition of 23-24 parties".

There will never be a leader of his stature, Naik added.

"On a personal note, Atalji came to meet me twice when I was undergoing treatment for cancer. He later told me that I had returned from the jaws of death," Naik said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Atal Bihari Vajpayee BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Know these interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career