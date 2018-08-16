Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan cancels programmes to visit ailing Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Delhi

Vajpayee, 93, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cancelled all his programmes scheduled for the day today to rush to New Delhi to enquire about the health of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is in a critical condition.

The BJP veteran's condition remains critical and he continues to be on the advanced life-support system, AIIMS said in a statement today.

In view of Vajpayee's ill-health, Chouhan cancelled all his engagements, including the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' scheduled in Chhindwara district, to go to Delhi.

"I pray to the Almighty for his speedy recovery. It pains me to hear about his health condition. I am leaving for Delhi," he told reporters here.

Chouhan said he had come close to Vajpayee when he fought the election from the Vidisha Lok Sabha in MP.

"I was then state president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. It was my responsibility to campaign for him (Vajpayee). After he left the seat, the party decided to field me," he said.

Chouhan said when he won from the seat, Vajpayee, in a lighter vein, would call him "Vidisha pati", whenever he went to meet him.

Vajpayee was elected from the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat in 1991.

Chouhan said Vajpayee has been a true statesman and an inspiration to the party leaders.

