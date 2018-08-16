Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to visit New Delhi to enquire about Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will leave for New Delhi later in the day today to enquire about the health of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is on life support at the AIIMS, official sources said here.

Fadnavis will fly to New Delhi from Nagpur, where he has gone to attend a public event, sources in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

He will visit the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital, where Vajpayee has been admitted, and enquire about his health, they said.

The chief minister is in Nagpur to participate in an event organised to pay homage to freedom fighters who were martyred in police firing at Chimur when they took out a morcha against the British after Mahatma Gandhiji's Quit India call.

Vajpayee was admitted at the premier medical college and hospital on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

The 93-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party leader, a diabetic, has one functional kidney.

He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities.

Subsequently, he developed dementia.

The BJP veteran's condition remains critical and he continues to be on advanced life-support system, the AIIMS said in a statement today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the AIIMS last evening to enquire about Vajpayee's condition.