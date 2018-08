By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today left for New Delhi to inquire into the health condition of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

"Vajpayeeji is very very unwell. I am flying to Delhi. You may remember that I served as cabinet minister in his government for two years.

To hear about his health, is very distressing," Patnaik told reporters before leaving for New Delhi.

Asked about his experience of working with the leader, Patnaik said "Vajpayee is a great leader and it was always a very good experience to have worked under him."

Patnaik had served as union minister for steel and mines in the Vajpayee government from March 1998 to March 2000 till he assumed the office of Odisha chief minister.

Vajpayee was admitted to the AIIMS on June 11.