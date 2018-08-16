People from all walks of life pray for Vajpayee

By PTI

LUCKNOW: As former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee continues to battle for life at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, people of all faiths in his "karam bhoomi" Lucknow held special prayers for his long life.

Shortly after the news spread that the veteran leader's health has deteriorated, people began flocking to temples to offer prayers and hold 'havans' for his longevity.

Special prayers were organised at Dakshinmukhi Hanuman temple and the one at the BJP office in Lucknow.

Children offered prayers and said 'duas' at madarsas and a public school in the city.

Vajpayee's long-time associate, senior BJP leader and former Lucknow MP Lalji Tandon said, "Just like millions of people in India, I am also praying for Atalji.

I pray to God for his better health.

" Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is on a visit to Gorakhpur, is said to be rushing to New Delhi to see the BJP patriarch.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma was in tears, recalling his association with Vajpayee, whom he referred to as his inspiration.

The opposition Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh also hoped for his speedy recovery in a tweet in Hindi.

AIIMS officials said in New Delhi that the 93-year-old leader is battling for life and remains on advanced life support at the hospital.

The former prime minister was admitted to the hospital on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.