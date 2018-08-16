PM Modi at AIIMs to enquire about Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited AIIMS to enquire about the health condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, his second visit in less than 24 hours.

BJP president Amit Shah also reached the hospital for the second time since morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) where former PM #AtalBihariVaajpayee is admitted. He is on life support system. pic.twitter.com/q833ORbHpX — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018

The Prime Minister was at the hospital for a little over 45 minutes.

As anxiety grew about the state of the 93-year-old leader's health, a stream of leaders, including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Union ministers Sushma Swaraj and Rajnath Singh, visited the hospital.

Modi had visited the hospital yesterday evening also to enquire about Vajpayee's condition.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan was also at the hospital.

Vajpayee is battling for life and remains on advanced life support at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for the second day.