PM Modi's Kashmir remarks on Independence Day well-scripted drama: Syed Ali Shah Geelani

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Hardline Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Kashmir remarks in his Independence Day speech were a "well-scripted and stage-managed drama".

"Modi's remarks that no bullet, no abuse, only a warm and affectionate hug to Kashmiris can resolve the Kashmir issue, is nothing but a well-scripted and stage-managed drama," he said.

The prime minister during his Independence Day speech today said the government will move forward in Jammu and Kashmir by adopting an approach of embracing all and not by 'goli and gaali' (bullet and abuse).

Geelani said had Modi's words carried any meaning "the paradise on earth would not have been turned into hell, where only death and destruction is seen everywhere".

Referring to Governor N N Vohra's emphasis on dialogue, the Hurriyat Conference leader said chief ministers or governors of "Indian imperialism" should not try to "poke their nose" in the Kashmir issue.