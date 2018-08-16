Home Nation

Publicise hanging of rapists to deter people with demonic minds: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent out a strong message on the increasing incidents of rape during his Independence Day speech.Stressing that the rule of law is supreme for his government, the Prime Mi

Published: 16th August 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort on the occasion of the 72nd Independence Day in New Delhi on Wednesday August 15 2018. | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent out a strong message on the increasing incidents of rape during his Independence Day speech. Stressing that the rule of law is supreme for his government, the Prime Minister said it’s important to instill fear in people with “demonic mindset”. He emphasised that “we have to free our society from the disgusting mentality of rape”.“The rule of law is supreme for us and there can be absolutely no compromise on this. Demonic mentalities are being handled in a very stern manner and rapists are getting the severest punishment possible,” Modi said.

He cited the examples of fast-track trials in rape cases in Madhya Pardesh and Rajasthan where the convicts were awarded death sentences within days of crime, and said that such cases needed to be given wide publicity to deter people from committing such crimes.

“The more the publicity, the more will be the fear. The hanging of the rapists should be widely reported to spread awareness and to scare and deter those who intend to assault women. We must collectively prevent crimes against women,” the PM said, adding that society and the nation need to feel the pain that a rape survivor endures.

