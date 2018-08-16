Ranchi Diary

Home Nation

A six-lane ceremonial road similar to Rajpath in New Delhi will be constructed in Ranchi, passing through the two newly constructed secretariat buildings up to the gate of the new Assembly building. T

By Mukesh Ranjan
Rajpath in Ranchi
A six-lane ceremonial road similar to Rajpath in New Delhi will be constructed in Ranchi, passing through the two newly constructed secretariat buildings up to the gate of the new Assembly building. This 500-metre long road will have 10-metre service lanes on both sides along with a green corridor to be used as audience gallery for the Republic Day parade or other government programmes. State Road Construction Department has given directions to get it competed before August 15 next year and Greater Ranchi Development Authority has been has been authorized for it. To make it attractive, trees will be planted on both sides of it.

Koderma to become first Wi-Fi Nagar Panchayat 
Koderma will soon become first Nagar Panchayat in the state to have free Wi-Fi for people living the in the area. Koderma MLA and Education Minister Neera Yadav and Agriculture Minister Randheer Singh jointly laid the foundation stone for the project, which will be started within a fortnight. An amount of Rs 33 lakh has been paid to BSNL for starting the project. Anybody living in the area will be able to use 50 MB of data per day free of cost initially. Officials from BSNL claimed that the Wi-Fi services will be available for 18 out of 24 hours every day. At least five extra towers are being installed in each ward of the district for this purpose. 

Taj Group Hotel in Ranchi soon
Ranchi will have a Taj hotel soon, with all formalities for the same completed. Spread over 1.5 acres of land in Harmu, the Taj Group hotel will have 130 rooms, on which J100 crore is being spent. The hotel is being opened in the building of Express Residency Private Limited at Harmu Road in Ranchi. It will take two years to make the hotel functional as interior works are being carried out to meet the standards of Taj Hotels. Currently, Radisson Blu is the only five-star hotel in Ranchi. 

First Hindi-speaking robot developed 
Ranjit Srivastava, 38, has developed first Hindi-speaking humanoid robot—Rashmi, an Indian version of Sophia—which can also speak Bhojpuri, Marathi and English. ‘Sophia,’ is a humanoid robot developed by a Hong Kong-based company. Srivastava claimed that Rashmi used linguistic interpretation, artificial intelligence, visual data and facial recognition and was the world’s first Hindi-speaking realistic robot. It works with a specially-designed software and linguistic interpretation system, designed by Srivastava. The robot can converse and change its body language according to the situation. It took Srivastava two years and J50,000, to prepare the robot.

