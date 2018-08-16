SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav refuses to give voice sample

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Declining yet again to give a sample of his voice in a case of intimidation of an IPS officer, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has accepted that it was his voice in an audio clip submitted by the officer who had accused the former CM of issuing life threats over the phone on July 10, 2015, when his party was in power in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav is required to give a voice sample to be matched with the audio clip submitted by IPS officer Amitabh Thakur. As per sources, a report submitted to the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Lucknow says that Mulayam claimed to have called up Thakur to “make him understand a few things”, but the issue was blown out of proportion by the officer.