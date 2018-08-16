Home Nation

SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav refuses to give voice sample

  Declining yet again to give a sample of his voice in a case of intimidation of an IPS officer, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has accepted that it was his voice in an audio clip

Published: 16th August 2018 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Declining yet again to give a sample of his voice in a case of intimidation of an IPS officer, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has accepted that it was his voice in an audio clip submitted by the officer who had accused the former CM of issuing life threats over the phone on July 10, 2015, when his party was in power in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav is required to give a voice sample to be matched with the audio clip submitted by IPS officer Amitabh Thakur. As per sources, a report submitted to the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Lucknow says that Mulayam claimed to have called up Thakur to “make him understand a few things”, but the issue was blown out of proportion by the officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mulayam Singh Yadav voice clip

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States