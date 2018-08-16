Home Nation

Vajpayee to be accorded state funeral: Seven-day mourning declared, flag to be flown at half mast

National flag would be flown at half-mast from today for seven days across India and a state funeral would be accorded to Vajpayee.

Published: 16th August 2018 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government today announced seven-day state mourning as a mark of respect for former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who passed away today.

Also Read | Atal Bihari Vajpayee upped BJP's fortunes with his historical 1996 general election win

In a circular, the Home Ministry also said national flag would be flown at half-mast from today for seven days across India and a state funeral would be accorded to Vajpayee.

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, it has been decided that seven days of state mourning will be observed throughout India from August 16-22, both days inclusive.

"During this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India where it is regularly flown and there will be no official entertainment during the period of the state mourning," the Home Ministry said.

Also Read | Will miss my closest friend for 65 years immensely: L K Advani on Vajpayee's death

The government has also decided that the state funeral would be accorded to the former prime minister.

The national flag would also fly half mast on the day of the funeral in all Indian missions abroad.

The 93-year-old leader passed away today at AIIMS here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Vajpayee death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Know these interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career