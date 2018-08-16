Vajpayee used to listen to every party when he was PM: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

By PTI

KOLKATA: Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee would always listen to his alliance partners as that was his style of working, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee recalled today after paying tribute to the BJP stalwart.

Banerjee, who flew to Delhi from Kolkata this evening, spent an hour at Vajpayee's residence to pay her last respects to the leader, under whom she had served as a Union minister.

"We have worked together. We supported his government from outside. He worked with all. It was his style of working. He always listened to us. Nitishji, Jayalalithaaji, Navinji -- we were all together. There was no difference among us," she said.

Banerjee said she could not control her emotions when she visited the "great leader" in 2011 after she became the chief minister of West Bengal.

"He wanted to say something to me, but could not. I kept in touch with his daughter," she told reporters outside Vajpayee's residence.

The residents of Harish Chatterjee Street in south Kolkata still remember the day in July 2000 when then prime minister Vajpayee came calling to their narrow lane.

Vajpayee had come to visit Banerjee, then railway minister in his cabinet.

The veteran politician, along with his family members, paid a visit to Banerjee's house and met her mother Gayatri Devi.

He had touched Gayatri Devi's feet.

He was greeted with the blowing of conch shells.

Remembering Vajpayee's visit to her Kalighat home, Banerjee, before leaving for Delhi, said, "He had come to my residence and I am grateful to him for that.

Both families share a very cordial relationship.

MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Dinesh Trivedi will represent the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) at Vajpayee's cremation in the national capital tomorrow.

The last rites of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will take place at 4 pm tomorrow at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal here, BJP chief Amit Shah said today.

The body of the BJP veteran has been kept at his official residence - 6 A Krishna Menon Marg.

Shah said people can pay homage to the departed leader at his residence from 7.30 am to 8.30 am tomorrow.

The body would then be taken to the BJP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg at around 9 am, he told reporters outside the late leader's residence.

The funeral procession would leave the BJP headquarters at 1 pm and the last rites would be performed at 4 pm, he said.

Vajpayee passed away at the AIIMS here this evening at the age of 93 due to prolonged illness.

A State funeral would be accorded to Vajpayee and a half day holiday would be observed in all central government offices tomorrow.

A seven-day state mourning has been announced by the government as a mark of respect to Vajpayee.

In a circular, the Home Ministry said the national flag would be flown at half mast from today for seven days across the country.

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, it has been decided that seven days of state mourning will be observed throughout India from August 16-22, both days inclusive.

"During this period, the national flag will be flown at half mast throughout India where it is regularly flown and there will be no official entertainment during the period of the state mourning," the Home Ministry said.

The national flag would also fly half mast on the day of the funeral in all Indian missions abroad.

The Smriti Sthal is a common memorial site that was proposed following concerns over shrinking land resources in the capital.

The last rites would be performed on an elevated platform which is surrounded by greenery.

Smriti Sthal is located between Jawaharlal Nehru's memorial 'Shanti Van' and Lal Bahadur Shastri's 'Vijay Ghat'.

Former prime minister I K Gujral was also cremated at the Smriti Sthal on the banks of river Yamuna in December 2012.

