Venkaiah Naidu visits AIIMS to enquire about Atal Vajpayee's health

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today visited AIIMS to enquire about the health condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who has been undergoing treatment at the premier institute.

Vajpayee's condition is critical and he has been put on life-support system.

The 93-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party leader was admitted at the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

The veteran BJP leader, a diabetic, has one functional kidney.

He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities.

Subsequently, he developed dementia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS last evening to enquire about the condition of Vajpayee.

After Modi, several leaders and ministers also visited the hospital.

