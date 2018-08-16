When Vajpayee visited Mamata Banerjee​'s family

By PTI

KOLKATA: The residents of Harish Chatterjee Street in South Kolkata still remembers the day in 2000 when the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee came calling to their narrow lane.

Vajpayee had come to visit Mamata Banerjee, the then Railway minister in his cabinet.

Vajpayee, along with his family members, paid a visit to Banerjee's house and met her mother Gayatri Devi.

Vajpayee had touched Gayatri Devi's feet during the visit.

He was greeted with the blowing of conch shells.

Remembering Vajpayee's visit to her Kalighat home in July 2000, Banerjee, before leaving for Delhi said today, "He (Vajpayee) had come to my residence and I am grateful to him for that."

Both families share a very cordial relationship.