Home Nation

When Vajpayee visited Mamata Banerjee​'s family

The residents of Harish Chatterjee Street in South Kolkata still remembers the day in 2000 when the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee came calling to their narrow lane.

Published: 16th August 2018 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The residents of Harish Chatterjee Street in South Kolkata still remembers the day in 2000 when the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee came calling to their narrow lane.

Vajpayee had come to visit Mamata Banerjee, the then Railway minister in his cabinet.

Vajpayee, along with his family members, paid a visit to Banerjee's house and met her mother Gayatri Devi.

Vajpayee had touched Gayatri Devi's feet during the visit.

He was greeted with the blowing of conch shells.

Remembering Vajpayee's visit to her Kalighat home in July 2000, Banerjee, before leaving for Delhi said today, "He (Vajpayee) had come to my residence and I am grateful to him for that."

Both families share a very cordial relationship.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vajpayee Mamata Banerjee Harish Chatterjee Street

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Know these interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career