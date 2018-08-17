All roads lead to AIIMS, Vajpayee’s home

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has seen its share of celebrity patients, but as news of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s deteriorating condition spread on Wednesday night, the iconic hospital campus was run over by VVIPs and commoners alike. By Thursday morning, all roads in Delhi, particularly for the political community, led to AIIMS. As news of his demise in the evening spread like wildfire in the national Capital, traffic was thrown out of gear in large parts around the city. However, Delhi Police ensured a smooth passage to the union ministers and political leaders who were making a beeline for the Intensive Care Unit in the Rajendra Prasad Centre building.

Right from the AIIMS metro station heavy police presence managing the crowded entry and exits could be seen. From gate number one of the institute, the road inside the campus towards the ICU was heavily guarded and police barricades along the 300 meter stretch where the police stopped and checked any person unauthorized to visit the specific area. As the crowd at AIIMS swelled, slogans of ‘Atal tum Amar raho, Amar raho’ (Atal may you remain immortal) rent the air.

“I have been making a living out of Atal ji’s poetry for 20 years. I also visited him at his residence earlier this year. It is beyond love, he was like a father figure” said Suresh Kumar Gupta, from Muzaffarpur Bihar, holding a picture frame of the former prime minister with poetry lines. “Atal ji was the one leader who brought the BJP into the limelight. He literally brought the party up from scratch to being in power at the Centre. He deserves the ultimate respect and remembrance,” said Amit, visiting the institute along with his nephew who had an eye infection.

It was a similar scene outside his residence at Krishna Menon Marg. Media persons were falling over themselves to get a few bytes and shots of the hearse arriving. As dusk set, garlands of white flowers were moved inside his residence and ministers started arriving to pay their homage to the former Prime Minister and the common people lurked outside, trying to get a last glimpse of their beloved leader.