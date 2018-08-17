Home Nation

Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his father were classmates in law course in same Kanpur college

Not many know that BJP stalwart Atal Bihar Vajpayee and his father Krishna Bihari Vajpayee had enrolled in for a course in law at the same college in Kanpur.

Published: 17th August 2018 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Photo | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Not many know that BJP stalwart Atal Bihar Vajpayee and his father Krishna Bihari Vajpayee had enrolled in for a course in law at the same college in Kanpur. Vajpayee and his father were not only classmates, but also shared room no. 104 in DAV hostel.  “Vajpayee was a very obedient son. He stayed together with his father in the boys’ hostel of the college,” said Vajpayee’s college friend, Ram Mohan Singh, who completed his master’s degree in Political Science with the former Prime Minister.

Quite understandably, Vajpayee was uncomfortable to attend classes with his father. A solution was worked out: Atal attended classes on Monday, while his father’s turn came on Tuesday and so on. It, however, did not work out for the future Prime Minister: Vajpayee didn’t finish the course as he became actively involved with Jan Sangh.

Kanpur was where Vajpayee spend his most crucial phase of his academic life.  After graduating from Victoria College of Gwalior, Vajpayee enrolled for post-graduation course in Political Science in Kanpur’s DAV College which was then affiliated to Agra University. He passed the MA exams with flying colours and stood second in the university in 1947.Dr. Vijay Pratap Singh, associate professor, political science department of the DAV College, said that late Dr Madan Mohan Pandey, the then head of political science department, was very close to Vajpayee’s heart. 

“Atalji was a simple, dedicated and hardworking student who had a vision and was very focused in his studies. He used to call Dr MM Pandey “guruji”. After classes, he often used to visit his ‘Guruji’s house to discuss political issues and those related to academics,” said the associate professor.Vajpayee had to give up his law course mid-way during the turmoil caused by the Partition in 1947. He was sent as a ‘vistarak’ (probationary pracharak) to UP, which was later to become his ‘karma bhoomi’ (work place).

Wore many hats
In Uttar Pradesh, a young Vajpayee donned many roles. Other than social and political commitments, the former Prime Minister was employed with various newspapers, including Rashtradharama, Panchjanya, Swadesh, and Veer Arjun.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Krishna Bihari Vajpayee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Towering nationalist, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career