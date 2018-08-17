Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his father were classmates in law course in same Kanpur college

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: Not many know that BJP stalwart Atal Bihar Vajpayee and his father Krishna Bihari Vajpayee had enrolled in for a course in law at the same college in Kanpur. Vajpayee and his father were not only classmates, but also shared room no. 104 in DAV hostel. “Vajpayee was a very obedient son. He stayed together with his father in the boys’ hostel of the college,” said Vajpayee’s college friend, Ram Mohan Singh, who completed his master’s degree in Political Science with the former Prime Minister.

Quite understandably, Vajpayee was uncomfortable to attend classes with his father. A solution was worked out: Atal attended classes on Monday, while his father’s turn came on Tuesday and so on. It, however, did not work out for the future Prime Minister: Vajpayee didn’t finish the course as he became actively involved with Jan Sangh.

Kanpur was where Vajpayee spend his most crucial phase of his academic life. After graduating from Victoria College of Gwalior, Vajpayee enrolled for post-graduation course in Political Science in Kanpur’s DAV College which was then affiliated to Agra University. He passed the MA exams with flying colours and stood second in the university in 1947.Dr. Vijay Pratap Singh, associate professor, political science department of the DAV College, said that late Dr Madan Mohan Pandey, the then head of political science department, was very close to Vajpayee’s heart.

“Atalji was a simple, dedicated and hardworking student who had a vision and was very focused in his studies. He used to call Dr MM Pandey “guruji”. After classes, he often used to visit his ‘Guruji’s house to discuss political issues and those related to academics,” said the associate professor.Vajpayee had to give up his law course mid-way during the turmoil caused by the Partition in 1947. He was sent as a ‘vistarak’ (probationary pracharak) to UP, which was later to become his ‘karma bhoomi’ (work place).

Wore many hats

In Uttar Pradesh, a young Vajpayee donned many roles. Other than social and political commitments, the former Prime Minister was employed with various newspapers, including Rashtradharama, Panchjanya, Swadesh, and Veer Arjun.