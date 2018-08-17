Home Nation

Atal Bihari Vajpayee: His reforms 2.0 powered economy

Vajpayee continued Narasimha Rao’s policy to power India’s growth.

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s rule left everlasting imprints on the Indian economy with his bold reforms and ushered in a new era of infrastructure development. Taking forward the process of economic liberalisation initiated by the PV Narasimha Rao-led Congress government, Vajpayee introduced the second generation of economic reforms such as divestment, telecom liberalisation and the massive infrastructure upgrade programme that helped India emerge as an economic powerhouse. He was also the one who pitched the idea of connecting the country through a network of roads. Whether it was ‘Bharat’ (rural areas) or ‘India’ (urban areas), the country witnessed massive infrastructure development. 

The Golden Quadrilateral project connecting the four metros —Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata — helped India attract foreign direct investment and will remain a crowning glory of NDA-I. The Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojna was successful in connecting far-flung villages across India. The infrastructure thrust gave a much-needed push to the rural economy as well as commerce and the real estate sector. Even the Delhi Metro was inaugurated during Vajpayee’s time. 

Remembering about this contribution, Prof P K Sarkar, road and transport expert, said, “He was a visionary who demonstrated the application of PPP (public-private partnership) in road and highway construction in the country. Prior to his tenure, development of roads and highways had never taken place on that scale. Earlier, we used to only talk about PPP projects being implemented in other countries. But he made it possible in our country successfully.” 

The Vajpayee government will also be credited with telecom revolution. He replaced the fixed licence fees with a revenue-sharing arrangement, ending the monopoly of VSNL. While the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd was created for providing service, the Telecom Dispute Settlement Appellate Tribunal was established as a separate entity for regulatory and dispute settlement roles. 

This helped in slashing rates and made telecom affordable for the people and, in turn, made India one of the largest telecom markets. Another bold initiative was the formation of a separate disinvestment ministry for the privatisation of non-strategic public sector enterprises in spite of criticism and protests. His government began the establishment of special export processing zones, Information Technology and Industrial Parks to bolster industrial production and exports — leading the foundation of Make in India.

When he left the office, the GDP was at 8.4 per cent, inflation was capped below 4 per cent and foreign exchange reserves were sound, too. Its dividends were enjoyed by the succeeding UPA-1 to achieve the economic boom in the coming years.  Vajpayee’s contribution in education sector also turned out to be a milestone in the form of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, the social scheme to provide universal access to free elementary education for children aged 6-14 years. Within four years of its launch in 2001, the number of out-of-school children dropped by 60 per cent.

‘Make In India’
What is now PM Narendra Modi’s pet ‘Make In India’ project has its origin in Vajpayee’s push to economy. Establishment of special export processing zones, IT and industrial parks to bolster industrial production and exports gave boost to domestic growth.

