CBI arrests man for taking bribe on behalf of Punjab IGP

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today questioned Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ferozepur Range Gurinder Singh Dhillon following a complaint and has also arrested a middleman, while allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10 lakh on behalf of IGP.

Sources said that the CBI team conducted a search at his official residence and office in Ferozepur and also at Dhillon's personal residence at Patiala. The raids took place after a complaint by former Punjab Police Service (PPS) officer and former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Vigilance Bureau Shiv Kumar Sharma, who is under investigation for framing a patwari.

Sharma is facing two cases, one of which was investigated by Dhillon. Dhillon said that the apex agency had questioned him following a complaint by Sharma. "I have answered their queries and briefed them that the complaint against me is motivated in nature. However, they demanded the file and certain papers relating the former SSP Shiv Kumar Sharma which has been provided to them. I cannot say anything about the investigation, '' he said.

Sources said that a few years ago, patwari Mohan Singh had asked Sharma to pay Rs 20 lakhs as government fees for a revenue document but Sharma allegedly framed a false case of paddy scam in Mallanwala village by forging a statement of one Ravinder Singh and Singh was picked up from his residence on February 18, 2012.

Singh had been pursuing his case and at present, the case is under investigation with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by IGP Dhillon. Meanwhile, the agency has arrested a private person (middleman), while demanding and accepting an alleged bribe of Rs 10 lakh on behalf of IGP, Ferozepur Range Dhillon. A case was registered on a complaint from then former SSP Sharma.

It was alleged that the complainant was being falsely implicated in a case registered against him, for which a SIT was formed by IGP, Ferozepur. It was further alleged that the SIT had searched the house of the complainant and seized certain documents and articles.

It was also alleged that the bribe was being demanded from the complainant for diluting the case against the complainant and for returning the seized documents of the complainant. CBI laid a trap at Ludhiana and caught the private person (Middleman) red-handed while accepting the alleged bribe of Rs 10 lakh on behalf of Dhillon. After the arrest of middleman, CBI seized the certain relevant documents from the office-cum residence of IGP, Ferozepur.

Searches conducted at the house of private person also led to the recovery of Rs 5 lakh which was allegedly accepted as the first instalment of bribe at Chandigarh. The arrested accused is being produced today in the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Mohali (Punjab).