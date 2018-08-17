Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's final journey

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Keeping in mind the final procession of former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Friday, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for the national capital.

Almost all roads leading to central Delhi including Krishna Memon Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and India Gate C-Hexagon, among others, will remain closed from 8 a.m. onwards for the general public today in order to ensure smooth vehicular movement during Vajpayee's final journey.

The following roads will be closed for general public from 8 a.m. onwards on Friday:

- Krishna Menon Marg

- Sunehri Bagh Road

- Tughlak Road

- Akbar Road

- Tees January Marg

- Janpath from Claridges Hotel to Windsor Place

- Man Singh Road

- C-Hexagon from Shahjahan Road to Tilak Marg

- Rajpath from Man Singh Road to C-Hexagon

- Ashok Road from Windsor Place to C-Hexagon

- 11. KG Marg from Feroz Shah Road to C-Hexagon

- Copernicus Marg from Mandi House to C-Hexagon

- Shahjahan Road

- Zakir Hussain Marg from SBM to India Gate (C-Hexagon)

- Tilak Marg From C-Hexagon to Tilak Bridge

- Bhagwan Dass Road

- Sikandara Road

- Mathura Road from Bhairon Marg T Point to W Point

- BSZ Marg from Tilak Bridge to Delhi Gate

- IP Marg

- DDU Marg

- JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate

- Ring Road from IGI Stadium T Point to Yamuna Bazar

- Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chhatta Rail

- Nishad Raj Marg from Netaji Subhash Marg to Shantivan

The following corridors will be available for commuters:

North-South Access

Alternative 1: Aurobindo Marg - Safdarjung Road - Mother Teresa Crescent - Park Street - Mandir Marg - Panchkuian Road - Rani Jhansi Road and reach the destination in North Delhi and vice-versa

Alternative 2: Reach Connaught Place - Minto Road - Bhavbhuti Marg - Ajmeri Gate-Shraddhanand Marg - Lahori Gate Chowk - Naya Bazar - Peeli Kothi - SP Mukherjee Marg and then reach the destination in North Delhi and vice versa

Alternative 3: Ring Road ISBT (Kashmere Gate) - Salim Garh bypass Road (Upper Ring Road ) - IP Estate Flyover and vice versa

Alternative 4: Reach Nizamuddin Bridge to cross Yamuna - Pushta Road - GT Road and cross over to ISBT and reach the destination in North Delhi and vice versa

East-West Corridor:

DND-NH24 - Vikas Marg - Shandara Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge will remain open to reach Ring Road

Vikas Marg - T/L Ring Road -T/R to Mathura Road - Bhairon Marg towards New Delhi

Traffic will also not be permitted on lower Ring Road from ISBT Kashmere Gate towards Shantivan and from IP flyover towards Rajghat.

Vajpayee, the 10th prime minister of India who breathed his last on Thursday evening, will be cremated on Friday with full state honour. The mortal remains of the former prime minister which is presently resting at his Krishna Menon Marg home will be taken to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters at around 9 a.m. Vajpayee's funeral procession will take place at Smriti Sthal at 1:30 pm.

The 93-year-old BJP veteran breathed his last at 5:05 pm on Thursday, here at All India Institutes of Medical Science (AIIMS) following a prolonged illness.

Vajpayee, who led the National Democratic Alliance government from 1998 to 2004, was the first-ever member of the BJP to become India's Prime Minister.