Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s niece recalls her movie buff ‘chachaji’

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a statesman and poet, was also a movie buff.

Mala Tiwari, the 63-year-old niece of Vajpayee, recalls: “Our entire family in Gwalior was notorious for watching movies, and chachaji was no different. He often used to watch movies and loved old film songs. I remember having watched many films with my husband, chachaji, LK Advani and Mrs Advani after my marriage, particularly when Advaniji was the union information and broadcasting minister during the Janata Party government in 1977-1980”.

Tiwari, who lives with son Abhishek in Indore, is the youngest of the six daughters of Vajpayee’s elder brother Sada Bihari Vajpayee. Sada Bihari Vajpayee was the second of the three brothers and three sisters of the former PM. “I was born in 1955, a year after the famous movie Nagin, starring Vyjayanthimala, was released. It was chachaji who named me Mala, because as an infant I used to stop crying after hearing the hit song of the movie,” said Tiwari, before flying from Indore along son Abhishek to be with her cousins in Delhi.

Vajpayee did not just watch old movies such as Nagin and Razia Sultan with his nieces and nephews. He also liked the 1999 Aamir Khan starrer Sarfarosh. “Knowing very well that I too was a big movie buff, chachaji (then the PM) told me over phone that Sarfarosh was a must-watch film which I shouldn’t miss at all,” reminisced Tiwari.

Tiwari, who has served in the MP state executive of BJP Mahila Morcha, besides being on the board of various government advisory committees, recalled that Vajpayee’s guiding principle for all his nephews and nieces, including her and Morena MP Anup Mishra, was, ‘Don’t expect me to recommend your names for any post. Slog for it on your own’. “What we are today speaks volumes about how he made us hate the menace called dynastic politics,” Tiwari said.