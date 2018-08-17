Home Nation

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s niece recalls her movie buff ‘chachaji’

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a statesman and poet, was also a movie buff. Mala Tiwari, the 63-year-old niece of Vajpayee, recalls.

Published: 17th August 2018 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

With his niece Mala Tiwari

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a statesman and poet, was also a movie buff.
Mala Tiwari, the 63-year-old niece of Vajpayee, recalls: “Our entire family in Gwalior was notorious for watching movies, and chachaji was no different. He often used to watch movies and loved old film songs. I remember having watched many films with my husband, chachaji, LK Advani and Mrs Advani after my marriage, particularly when Advaniji was the union information and broadcasting minister during the Janata Party government in 1977-1980”.

Tiwari, who lives with son Abhishek in Indore, is the youngest of the six daughters of Vajpayee’s elder brother Sada Bihari Vajpayee. Sada Bihari Vajpayee was the second of the three brothers and three sisters of the former PM. “I was born in 1955, a year after the famous movie Nagin, starring Vyjayanthimala, was released. It was chachaji who named me Mala, because as an infant I used to stop crying after hearing the hit song of the movie,” said Tiwari, before flying from Indore along son Abhishek to be with her cousins in Delhi.

Vajpayee did not just watch old movies such as Nagin and Razia Sultan with his nieces and nephews. He also liked the 1999 Aamir Khan starrer Sarfarosh. “Knowing very well that I too was a big movie buff, chachaji (then the PM) told me over phone that Sarfarosh was a must-watch film which I shouldn’t miss at all,” reminisced Tiwari.

Tiwari, who has served in the MP state executive of BJP Mahila Morcha, besides being on the board of various government advisory committees, recalled that Vajpayee’s guiding principle for all his nephews and nieces, including her and Morena MP Anup Mishra, was, ‘Don’t expect me to recommend your names for any post. Slog for it on your own’. “What we are today speaks volumes about how he made us hate the menace called dynastic politics,” Tiwari said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Vajpayee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Towering nationalist, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career