Home Nation

Inter-state racket with demonetized currency notes worth rupees one crore held in Indore

The three arrested men were identified as 60-year-old Habib Khan, a resident of Ahmadabad, Surat resident Shoaib and Bhusawal (Maharashtra) resident Imran.

Published: 17th August 2018 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

Demonetised currency notes of Rs 500 and 1000. (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Twenty-one months after the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government demonetized Rs 500 old and Rs 1000 currency notes, an inter-state racket dealing in the same defunct twin currency was busted in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday evening.

Acting on specific inputs from the state police’s anti-terror squad’s (ATS) Khandwa unit, the Indore police arrested three men with the defunct twin currency notes totalling Rs 1 crore. The arrest and seizure were made from Bhawarkuan area of Indore.

The three arrested men were identified as 60-year-old Habib Khan, a resident of Ahmadabad, Surat resident Shoaib and Bhusawal (Maharashtra) resident Imran, the Bhawarkuan police station in-charge Sanjay Shukla told The New Indian Express.

“We seized demonetized currency worth Rs one crores comprising Rs 83 lakh in the denomination of 1000 rupee currency notes and remaining Rs 17 lakh in the denomination of 500 rupee old currency notes,” said Shukla.

The seized currency was sourced from Aurangabad in Maharashtra after paying 10% (Rs 10 lakh in new currency notes) to an operator. The currency was to be supplied to a trader in Gujarat’s Surat, who had been promised by another player to convert these defunct notes into new currency notes in return for 25% of the sum, added Shukla.

The arrested trio is merely a carrier of the demonetized currency, as the actual players involved in this illegal deal are based in Gujarat and Maharashtra. The duo’s questioning by the Indore police and MP ATS sleuths is likely to help the cops make further inroads into this big inter-state currency dealing in the demonetized twin high-value currency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NDA Demonetisation Black money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Know these interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career