Man arrested for rape attempt on five-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh

Kairana Circle Officer Rajesh Tiwari said the accused was beaten up by villagers before the police could nab him.

Published: 17th August 2018 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: The police have arrested a man for allegedly trying to rape a five-year-old girl, police said today.

Circle Officer Rajesh Tiwari said the man, who is in his early 20s, was arrested yesterday from Kairana police station area in Shamli district following a complaint by the girl's father alleging that he tried to rape her daughter.

He said the accused was beaten up by villagers before the police could nab him.

A case has been registered against the man and investigation is underway, the police officer said.

