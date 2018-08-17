Home Nation

Mumbai terror suspect received training in Pakistan: ATS

Faisal Mirza underwent terror training in the neighbouring country for 12 days, the state's Anti-Terrorism Squad said in the 1,155-page charge sheet filed.

Handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 32-year-old man, arrested in May for allegedly planning to carry out terror attacks in several cities, had received training in "explosive making" and "suicide bombing" in Pakistan, the Maharashtra Police said in its charge sheet filed in a court today.

Faisal Mirza underwent terror training in the neighbouring country for 12 days, the state's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) said in the 1,155-page charge sheet filed in the special court of Sessions Judge MB Dattye here.

Mirza, an electrician from suburban Jogeshwari, went to meet his cousin, Farooq Devadiwala, in Dubai on March 1.

His cousin, with the help of an ISI agent and a Pakistan-based terror outfit, sent Mirza to a terrorist training camp near Rawalpindi in Pakistan, the ATS said.

"There he was trained in using weapons, making explosives and suicide bombings for the purpose of carrying out terror activities in Mumbai, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh," the agency said.

After 12 days of training, he was sent back to India via Dubai by his cousin.

He was waiting for orders from his handlers to carry out attacks but was arrested from Jogeshwari on May 11, it said.

During his interrogation, Mirza gave the ATS the names of some people who he was in touch with, following which a search operation was launched, the charge sheet said.

Based on the information, ATS sleuths arrested a man, identified as Allarakha Khan (32), on May 16.

Khan, a driver by profession, was arrested from his residence in Gandhidham, Gujarat, it added.

According to the ATS, Khan was tasked with arranging vehicles and explosives for the attacks.

The duo is currently lodged in jail under judicial custody.

They were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and sections of the IPC.

