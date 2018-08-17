Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

By ANI

SRINAGAR: Pakistani forces violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector's Chakan da Bagh in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The Indian Army is retaliating. Exchange of fire from both sides is currently going on. No casualty or damage to property has been reported so far.

This comes just a few days after two Pakistani troops were killed by the Army in Tangdhar sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, after they violated the ceasefire along the LoC.

On July 31, Pakistan violated ceasefire along the border in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Both Indian and Pakistani troops regularly exchange fire at each other during incidents of ceasefire violations.

Last month, the central government informed the Rajya Sabha that the ceasefire violations witnessed a six-fold rise from 2015 to 2018.

In June, a commander-level meeting took place between India and Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, wherein both countries discussed instances of ceasefire violations and cross-border firing. (ANI)