Home Nation

Public queues up outside former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's residence to pay homage

The mortal remains would later be taken to the Bharatiya Janata Party's national headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

Published: 17th August 2018 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of people queued up here outside the residence of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee this morning to pay their last respects to the departed leader.

Heavy security arrangements, including deployment of police, traffic and paramilitary personnel, were in place around the 6-A Krishna Menon Marg bungalow in the Lutyens Delhi.

According to security officials present here, the gates of the residence would be thrown open at 7.30 am for the public to pay homage to Vajpayee.

The mortal remains would later be taken to the Bharatiya Janata Party's national headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

The final journey to the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal would begin around 1 pm.

Vajpayee died at the AIIMS hospital here yesterday at the age of 93, following a prolonged illness.

A 52-year-old man, Yogesh Kumar, arrived here with a group of people from Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand.

The group covered a distance of around 500-km overnight in the hope to have one last glimpse of their beloved leader, Kumar said.

"I had met Vajpayee ji in 1984 when he had visited Uttarkashi en route to Gangotri.

He visited the town once again in 1986," Kumar claimed, as he displayed a picture of the Vajpayee with him.

"I have also brought along the Gangajal from Gangotri," he said, hoping to find an opportunity to see him.

Another man, in his early 20s, said he had come all the way from Bihar to pay homage to the former prime minister.

"I believe we have lost a great leader in him," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Atal Bihari Vajpayee death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Towering nationalist, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career