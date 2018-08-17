Home Nation

Soldier killed, militants escape in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

When the cordon was tightened, hiding militants opened fire triggering the encounter in which the soldier was injured.

Published: 17th August 2018 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: An army soldier was killed on Friday in a brief gunfight between the security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said.

"Militants have managed to escape. Searches are on in the area," a police officer said.

Following specific inputs, security forces laid a cordon around Kachlu village in Kralgund area. When the cordon was tightened, hiding militants opened fire triggering the encounter in which the soldier was injured.

He succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Kupwara

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Towering nationalist, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career