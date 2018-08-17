Soldier killed, militants escape in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

By IANS

SRINAGAR: An army soldier was killed on Friday in a brief gunfight between the security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said.

"Militants have managed to escape. Searches are on in the area," a police officer said.

Following specific inputs, security forces laid a cordon around Kachlu village in Kralgund area. When the cordon was tightened, hiding militants opened fire triggering the encounter in which the soldier was injured.

He succumbed to injuries in the hospital.