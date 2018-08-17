Suspended Madhya Pradesh IPS officer gets compulsory retirement in disproportionate assets case

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Mayank Jain, the 1995 batch suspended Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in Madhya Pradesh has been given compulsory retirement by the union ministry of home affairs (MHA).

The senior IPS officer Jain was suspended by the state government by the state government in June 2014, a fortnight after Lokayukta Special Police Establishment raids across the state led to the seizure of documents revealing assets which were allegedly disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The MHA order dated August 13, 2018, was received by the state government in Bhopal on Thursday. The order signed by PK Srivastava additional secretary in the MHA mentioned that the decision has been taken following an MP government proposal sent to the central government in March 2018.

The order read, "The Central Government, after careful consideration of the proposal of the state government and the performance of Mayank Jain IPS (MP 1995) has come to the conclusion that the officer is not fit to be retained in service in public interest. The central government has, therefore, decided to retire Mayank Jain prematurely from service, in public interest, under sub-Rule 3 of Rule 16 of the AIS (DCRB) Rules, 1958 with immediate effect."

Jain was posted as IG (Community Policing) in Bhopal at the time of the raids by the state's anti-corruption establishment. However, the 1995 batch IPS officer argued that he was condemned without being given proper hearing, as the Lokayukta had overlooked the basic principles of natural justice while carrying out the raids.

He subsequently challenged the Lokayukta action before a competent court and the matter is under trial in which Jain submitted that the assets are accounted for. The state government sources, however, claimed that Jain has been given compulsory retirement based on a Lokayukta report summing up the findings of the 2014 raids.

The Lokayukta sources claimed that the alleged assets are 250% more than his known sources of income. Sources in Lokayukta added that the raids which were carried out in Bhopal, Ujjain, Rewa, Indore and Khargone had also led to the disclosure of unaccounted wealth parked in fixed deposits, insurance policies and immovable properties.

The raids at the premises connected with Jain in the five cities had led to over 40 acres land in Khargone district, land and plot in Ujjain, flats in Indore and Bhopal, shops and clinic in Bhopal, nursing homes in Bhopal and Rewa, besides stone crusher unit and cement mixing plant in Indore district.

Around Rs 20 lakh was reportedly seized from his father's house in Rewa and Jain's home in Bhopal. Primarily an orthopaedic surgeon, who joined MP police in 1995 Jain claimed that his family comprising 13 doctors, including his eye surgeon father (who retired as dean of a medical college) has a strong financial background.