Timeline of major events in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political journey

Here is a quick look back at the BJP's tallest leader's political journey.

Published: 17th August 2018 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 02:20 AM   |  A+A-

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, The 10-time Lok Sabha member announced his retirement from politics in 2005. (Photo|PTI)

By PTI

Former three-time Prime Minister of India and a political stalwart, Atal Bihari Vajpayee died at the age of 93 in New Delhi due to prolonged ill health. His death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital where he was admitted on June 11 with a variety of ailments.

After becoming the first non-Congress party member to hold the office of Prime Minister for a full term in 1999, the 10-time Lok Sabha member announced his retirement from politics in 2005. 

Here is a quick look back at the BJP's tallest leader's political journey:

1942 - Joins Quit India Movement, jailed during the freedom struggle.

1951 - Becomes founder-member of erstwhile Jana Sangh, a precursor to Bharatiya Janata Party.

1957 - Becomes the leader of Jana Sangh; elected to Lok Sabha for the first time.

1962 - Elected to Rajya Sabha.

1968 - President, Bharatiya Jana Sangh (1968-1973).

1975 - Placed under house arrest during Emergency.

1977 - Becomes founder-member of Janata Party (1977-1980), External Affairs Minister in Janata Party government.

1980 - President, BJP (1980-1986) 1984 - Loses Lok Sabha election to Madhavrao Scindia from his hometown Gwalior.

1992 - Conferred Padma Vibhushan.

1996 - Becomes PM, but government lasts only 13 days.

1998 - NDA comes to power again, sworn in as PM for the second time.

His govt carries out a series of successful nuclear tests at Pokhran and India declares itself a nuclear weapons state.

1999 - Bus journey to Pakistan in February 1999 was widely appreciated for starting a new era of negotiations to resolve the long-pending dispute between the two countries.

* India wins Kargil war, Vajpayee hailed for successful leadership.

* Resigns after his government loses a parliamentary vote of confidence on April 13, 1999.

* Sworn in as PM for the third time on October 13, 1999, after his party and its allies regain control.

2001 - Holds Agra Summit with then Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf; talks break down.

2004 - NDA loses polls.

2005 - Announces his retirement from politics.

2015 - Conferred Bharat Ratna.

