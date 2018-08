By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by three persons over some monetary dispute, police said today.

Babri Police Station house officer Dev Singh Rawat said the incident happened yesterday at Gogwan village in Shamli district.

He said the body of Pawan Kumar has been sent for post-mortem and a case was registered against the three accused.

The accused are absconding and efforts are underway to nab them, he said.