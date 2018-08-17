Home Nation

Vajpayee: A master of alliance management 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo|PTI)

By Manish Anand and Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

NEW DELHI/LUCKNOW : If politics is the art of managing contradictions, then India’s political history may record in glowing letter A B Vajpayee as perhaps its best exponent. The stalwart who humoured his way to win friends across the political spectrum, perfected the art of coalition politics during the fragile 1990s when the Centre was in full grip of instability.To him also goes the credit of erasing the tag of ‘untouchable’ which BJP had earned in the aftermath of the Babri Masjid demolition. It was undoubtedly the charisma and affability of Vajpayee that made the ‘secularists’ who shunned the BJP for losing their vote banks warmed up to the saffron party.

Vajpayee started working towards stitching up workable coalitions way back in 1995 when he drove the party to extend outside support to BSP chief Mayawati — after the SP-BSP split —to form a government in Uttar Pradesh.In 1996, when the BJP emerged as single largest party, Vajpayee seized the opportunity to stake claim to power though he was way short of numbers.  

The stint lasted all of 13 days and he had to “bow down to the strength of majority” then, but Vajpayee returned to the top post again in 1998. It was his magic at play which led Jayalalitha, Mamata, Mayawati and Chandrababu Naidu to step in and help him reach the magic figure of 272. Except the Left, he brought all the anti-Congress parties on one platform under the NDA umbrella. In the course of the 13 months before he lost the trust vote, Vajpayee had seen the magnitude of contradictions in the fledgling NDA, with the then AIADMK supremo J Jayalalitha keeping his government on the tenterhooks only to pull the rug in the end.

But by then, Vajpayee had trusted sherpas in Jaswant Singh and Pramod Mahajan to paper over the rough edges of alliance politics. When he led the NDA to a resounding victory in the 1999 elections, the alliance stayed intact for full term.By clearly spelling out the minimum agenda for governance and consigning the BJP’s core agenda s —Ram Temple, abrogation of Article 370, and Uniform Civil Code — to the backburner, Vajpayee passed on the legacy of the art of managing coalition to his successor Manmohan Singh.         

Era of coalitions 
Vajpayee’s knack of giving space to allies, besides an implicit assurance that BJP won’t encroach upon their turf, seemingly institution alised the era of coalitions. 

