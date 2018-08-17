Vajpayee did not allow BJP to swing to extreme right of political spectrum: P Chidambaram

Home Nation

The former finance and home minister said the BJP patriarch would be remembered for many things but above all for his genuine efforts to resolve the decades-long hostility between Pakistan and India.

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today described former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as someone who anchored the BJP close to the middle and did not allow the party to swing to the extreme right of the political spectrum.

In a condolence message, he said it was a fact that Vajpayee had no enemies and it was his distinguishing hallmark.

"As long as he was at the helm, he resolutely anchored the BJP close to the middle and did not allow the party to swing to the extreme right of the political spectrum," he said.

The former finance and home minister said the BJP patriarch would be remembered for many things but above all for his genuine efforts to resolve the decades-long hostility between Pakistan and India.

"Vajpayee ji was a man of great wisdom, tolerance and compassion. He led his party to its first victory in national elections and established the credentials of the BJP to run the central government," he said.

The 93-year-old leader passed away today at AIIMS here.

