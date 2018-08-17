Vajpayee will be remembered for interest to develop North East: Conrad Sangma

By PTI

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma today condoled the death of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said the former prime minister will be remembered for his keen interest to develop the North Eastern states.

"Under Prime Minister Vajpayee, the Central government created a separate department of Development of North-Eastern Region (DONER) to ensure all-round development in the region, the East-West corridor connecting Assam's Silchar with Gujarat's Porbandar and many more," he said in a statement.

Stating that the nation had lost an eminent public figure with his demise, the chief minister said Vajpayee "made immense contribution for the greater good of our country".

The Meghalaya government has declared a state holiday tomorrow to mourn his death.

"Meghalaya declares State Holiday on August 17 to mourn the demise of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee ji. All schools, colleges and government establishments will remain closed," the Chief Minister's Office said in a Facebook post.