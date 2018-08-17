Home Nation

Vajpayee's funeral: Swami Agnivesh roughed up outside BJP headquarters

Soon after Agnivesh arrived at the venue on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, some people raised slogans asking him to go back.Soon after Agnivesh arrived at the venue on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, some people

Published: 17th August 2018 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

WPC pay Homage to Former Prime minister Vajpayee at BJP head office. (Express photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Social activist Swami Agnivesh was on Friday roughed up outside the BJP headquarters here when he came to pay his respects to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose body was lying in state for people to pay homage.

Soon after Agnivesh arrived at the venue on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, some people raised slogans asking him to go back.

News channels showed footage of the former Janata Party MP, who was seen running and chased by people, believed to be Bharatiya Janata Party workers. The Delhi Police then took Agnivesh in a van and moved him to safety.

Agnivesh was recently attacked in Jharkhand's Pakur district in Jharkhand when he was on way to attend a public function in a village.

Suspected BJP youth wing and ABVP workers had allegedly attacked him accusing him of being hand in glove with Christian missionaries for "instigating" tribals to convert religion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Vajpayee death Swami Agnivesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career