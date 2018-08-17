Home Nation

West Bengal government declares half-day holiday following former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death

Mamata Banerjee had flown to Delhi from Kolkata yesterday evening to pay her last respects to the visionary leader.

Published: 17th August 2018 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has declared a half-day holiday in its offices and educational institutions today as a mark of respect to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away yesterday evening in New Delhi at the age of 93.

All state government undertakings, urban and local bodies, offices, government-aided schools and colleges will be closed after 2pm today, a senior official said, quoting a notification issued late last night.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had flown to Delhi from Kolkata yesterday evening to pay her last respects to the visionary leader.

