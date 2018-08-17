Home Nation

When former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee asked for pajamas

At a public meeting in Lucknow in 2006, Vajpayee was running a high fever when he reached the venue.

Published: 17th August 2018 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: At election meetings, politicians usually just ask for votes.

But at a public meeting here in 2006, Atal Bihari Vajpayee perplexed the audience when he also asked for some pajamas.

The former prime minister, who died yesterday, was addressing a meeting at the city's Kapoorthala crossing in support of Dinesh Sharma, now Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister but then a candidate in the election for Lucknow's mayor.

Vajpayee was running a high fever when he reached the meeting venue, Sharma told PTI.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader started out by saying he saw a reflection of himself in Dinesh Sharma, according to the UP minister.

So if they really meant it when they chanted `Hamara neta kaisa ho, Atal Bihari jaisa ho', they should back Sharma, the popular politician told the crowd.

"At the same meeting, he asked people how he would look if he wore just a kurta and no pajamas," Sharma said.

"While the gathering wondered what he wanted to convey and some shouted that he will look bad, Atalji said that by ensuring his own victory as MP from Lucknow, people had given him a kurta," the minister recalled.

But Vajpayee wanted the `pajamas' too to go with his `kurta', and that meant a win in the local elections.

"This witty remark by Atalji catapulted me to the post of Lucknow's mayor. While opposition candidates were using money and muscle power for winning polls, I got the seat on a platter," Sharma said.

"Wherever I went, people assured me that I should not worry as they have to give the pajamas to Atalji," he said.

Vajpayee was elected to the Lok Sabha from Lucknow in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004.

Sharma, a commerce professor at the Lucknow University, was the city's mayor from 2006 to 2017, when he became deputy CM in Yogi Adityanath government.

Sharma said words fail him when he tries to describe Vajpayee.

"His personality cannot be summed up in words. He was the one who sculpted the BJP," the minister said, adding that the leader helped fill the vacuum left in the party with the death of Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

"Now he is no more physically but his thoughts will remain," he said.

People will do research into them just like they study Gandhian philosophy, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Atal Bihari Vajpayee BJP Uttar Pradesh BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics