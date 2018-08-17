Woman shot dead by Hizbul Mujahideen militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Kerala floods LIVE UPDATES: Death toll has risen to 167, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Desperate India set for reshuffle in do-or-die Test
Atal Bihari Vajpayee played vital role in ensuring Sri Lanka's stability: Lankan leaders
Jet Airways board to meet on August 27 to consider June quarter results
Worried that Momo challenge group will be behind you? Here’s what you can do
Railways' glass-top coach in Kashmir - all dressed up and nowhere to go