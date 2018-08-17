Woman shot dead by Hizbul Mujahideen militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A woman was shot dead by suspected militants of the Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district today, police said.

Shameema Bano, a resident of Quil, was shot in the Drubgam area of Pulwama, an official said.

He said the woman was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead.

A police spokesman said banned militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen was behind the killing of the woman.