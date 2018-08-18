Home Nation

Amarnath Yatra resumes from Jammu after brief suspension

The yatra was suspended from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp yesterday owing to less number of pilgrims.

Published: 18th August 2018 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Amarnath yatra

Pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Amarnath Yatra resumed today after it was suspended for a day yesterday due to non-availability of adequate number of pilgrims, officials said.

The 43rd batch of 306 pilgrims left the base camp here for the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, they said.

Meanwhile, the 10-day Budha Amarnath yatra, which began from here to the mountainous shrine of Lord Shiva in Poonch district yesterday, went smoothly with the second batch of over 1,300 pilgrims leaving the base camp for the yatra.

They said while 222 pilgrims, including 47 women, are heading for the Baltal base camp for the yatra from the shortest 12-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district, 84 sadhus have taken the traditional 36-km Pahalgam route in Anantnag district.

They will reach the twin base camps later in the day and will join the yatra tomorrow.

The yatra was suspended from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp yesterday owing to less number of pilgrims.

The 60-day annual yatra commenced from the twin tracks on June 28 and is scheduled to conclude on August 26, coinciding with 'Raksha Bandhan'.

Till yesterday, a total of 2,81,227 yatris had paid obeisance at the holy Amarnath shrine.

The officials said the second batch of 1,307 pilgrims, including 281 women, left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in 32 vehicles to pay obeisance at the Budha Amarnath temple in Poonch district.

The first batch of 943 pilgrims left for the temple from the base camp yesterday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Amarnath Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Pranab Mukherjee, LK Advani, Sushma Swaraj pay homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee
For representational purposes
Kerala Floods: How to Charge your mobile phone using battery 
Gallery
Foster daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya lit the pyre as cries of 'Atal Bihari Amar Rahe' reverberated. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid to rest, daughter Namita lights funeral pyre
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain