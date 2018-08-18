Home Nation

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the great Equaliser

PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah rubbed shoulders with commoners as they walked from the BJP headquarters to Smriti Sthal for Vajpayee’s funeral

Published: 18th August 2018 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, BJP leader LK Advani, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, ex-PM Manmohan Singh, and Congress president Rahul Gandhi watch the cremation of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee | Shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah walked alongside thousands of people in the funeral procession of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee from the BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg to Smriti Sthal on Friday.Members of the public and BJP supporters were surprised to see the two leaders walking in the procession in the sultry weather to pay their last respects to the departed stalwart. 

Security personnel, including NSG commandos, were seen having a tough time managing the crowd of thousands of people who had congregated at the party headquarters in the national capital to pay tributes to the party veteran.“Only Modiji can do this. See his energy level. It’s amazing. It should inspire other party leaders to work harder for the country. It should inspire them to work for common masses,” said Manoj Goyal, a businessman who was waiting near ITO to pay tribute to the former PM.

However, a BJP leader said that PM Modi was simply showing his affection and respect for his ‘guru’ and party veteran Vajpayee. “Our PM was very close to Atalji. He also considers him his ‘guru’. It only shows the level of respect he has for Atalji,” he said, adding that Atal Bihari Vajpayee was conferred the Bharat Ratna by the current government. Moreover, this government had also declared December 25, the birthday of Vajpayee, as Good Governance Day. 

In a tweet on Thursday, PM Narendra Modi had expressed his deep sorrow on the demise of the former PM, saying, “I’m speechless, I feel a great void.”  People started gathering near the party headquarters in the morning. They were seen jostling and some clambered on trees to capture the moment on their phones as Vajpayee’s cortege left the BJP headquarters for the last rites of the poet-politician. People from across the country had gathered outside the BJP office and hundreds lined up inside to pay homage to the former prime minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics