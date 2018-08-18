Home Nation

Balrampur: Vajpayee started out as an MP from this constituency

In 1957, Balrampur sent Vajpayee, who was later to become the country's prime minister thrice, to the Lok Sabha for the first time.

Published: 18th August 2018 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 01:43 AM   |  A+A-

vajpayee

BJP members hold candles to pay tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Bengaluru on August 17 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BALRAMPUR: Atal Bihari Vajpayee's journey as a parliamentarian started here.

In 1957, Balrampur sent Vajpayee, who was later to become the country's prime minister thrice, to the Lok Sabha for the first time.

He lost the election when he contested again in 1962, but was re-elected from Balrampur Lok Sabha constituency in 1967.

Vajpayee and Vidhan Sabha candidate Surajlal Gupta campaigned together in its Utraula assembly segment in 1967, Jana Sangh worker Ratanlal Gupta, who accompanied them, said.

Ratanlal Gupta said Vajpayee didn't care about caste and religion, and recalled the time when they stopped at the home of Haider Ali in Mahdeya village.

"It had a good population of Brahmins and we informed him that by having food at his place, his Brahmin vote bank might slip away," Gupta said.

But Vajpayee laughed this away, punning on the Hindi word 'khisakna' or slipping away.

"Jo khisakna tha, pet me khisak gaya. Ab vote khiske ya rahe," Vajpayee said, telling his companions that food had already slipped into his stomach, it didn't matter now if the voters slipped away.

"I will not become a Muslim by having food at Ali's place," Vajpayee told the party worker.

While Vajpayee won the Lok Sabha seat, Surajlal Gupta lost the assembly polls held simultaneously.

Former MLA Sukhdev Prasad, considered close to Vajpayee, also has a story to tell.

During the 1957 Lok Sabha polls, Motipur resident Hasan Dawood campaigned for Vajpayee, carrying the Jana Sangh flag, Prasad said.

The MLA recalled a Delhi visit years later when they both met Vajpayee, who was by then the external affairs minister.

"On meeting Dawood, Atalji hugged him," Prasad said.

As Vajpayee was going abroad, he asked Dawood to accompany him up to the airport so that they could talk, the former MLA said.

He said Dawood's family still remembers Vajpayee, he said.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was cremated in Delhi today.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Balrampur Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics