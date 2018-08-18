Dalai Lama offers aid to flood-hit Kerala

By IANS

DHARAMSHALA: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and made a donation towards relief and rescue efforts.

"I am writing to express my sadness at the loss of life and devastation of property," the letter said, "as well as the hardship caused to so many people due to unprecedented flooding in parts of your state.

"I appreciate that every effort is being made to rescue those affected and that relief efforts are underway. As a mark of my solidarity with the people of Kerala, I am making a donation from the Gaden Phodrang Trust of the Dalai Lama towards relief and rescue efforts," it said.

"I offer my condolences to you, to the families who have lost loved ones, and to all affected by the flooding," said the Tibetan spiritual leader.