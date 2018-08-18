Delhi HC reserves verdict on Suhaib Ilyasi's appeal against conviction in wife's murder case

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court today reserved its verdict on former TV anchor and producer Suhaib Ilyasi's appeal against his conviction and life imprisonment for killing his first wife, Anju, 18 years ago.

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel reserved judgement after arguments concluded in the matter today and asked all parties to file their written submissions within 10 days.

Ilyasi, who was taken into custody on December 16 last year after his conviction, has contended in his plea that after framing of additional charge under section 302 for the offence of murder, he was not given an opportunity to cross-examine all the witnesses.

The high court, which had on April 26 granted interim bail to Ilyasi, refused to extend the relief on May 14.

He later moved the Supreme Court which also refused to grant him interim bail.

Ilyasi, in his appeal moved through advocate Rajiv Mohan, has claimed that the police had not collected any material for three months after the incident and there was no evidence to charge him for the offence of murder.

The police had claimed that he had misled the investigating agency, proving his involvement in the crime.

The trial court had on December 20, 2017 sentenced Ilyasi to life term for stabbing his wife to death, saying he "committed murder and gave it a colour of suicide".

It had also imposed a fine of Rs two lakh on him and directed that Rs 10 lakh be paid as compensation to Anju's parents.

Earlier, Ilyasi was charged with milder provisions, including 304 B (dowry death) of the IPC.

However, Anju's mother Rukma Singh and sister Rashmi Singh had moved the Delhi High Court which in August 2014 ruled that the former TV producer would be tried under Section 302 of the IPC for the offence of murder.

Anju was rushed to a hospital on January 11, 2000 with stab wounds she received at her East Delhi residence.

She was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Ilyasi, who had shot into limelight after hosting TV crime show - 'India's Most Wanted', was arrested on March 28, 2000.

Charges were framed against him in the case after his sister-in-law and mother-in-law alleged that he used to torture his wife for dowry.

He was granted bail later.