Deoria scandal: Heads roll in Uttar Pradesh police    

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After the Allahabad High Court took cognizance of the Deoria shelter home abuse, the Uttar Pradesh government has shifted the district police chief and the Basti range DIG besides preparing a list of police personnel against whom action could be taken. Deoria SP Rohan P Kanay has not been given any posting and attached with the DGP office. He was replaced by Mahoba SP N Kolanchi. Basti range DIG Rakesh Shankar met the same fate, and a departmental probe was sought against both the officers for laxity. Shankar was posted in Deoria as SP from September 2017 to March 2018. Circle Officer, Sadar, Dayaram Singh was removed and a departmental enquiry sought against him as well.

The shelter home in question had been running without valid documents. The police role came under scanner when the High Court asked how the cops kept sending the women and girls rescued in the district to the shelter home operating without valid documents.The investigating officer of the case and the inspector, under whose police station the district probation officer lodged the first FIR on July 30, 2017 against the shelter home, were also suspended. The duo may also face departmental enquiry. The FIR was lodged against the shelter home management for stopping a government official from doing his duty.

The government has sought information from DGP OP Singh about police inspectors who took the rescued children to the illegal shelter home against the orders of the District Magistrate. The responsibility of those police personnel would be fixed, and action would be initiated against them. It may be mentioned that the Deoria DM was shifted immediately after the scandal came to light.Earlier, an enquiry against an illegal shelter home in Deoria was ordered by the DGP on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.