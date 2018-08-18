Home Nation

Dignitaries from the region attend funeral

Senior dignitaries and officials from neighbouring countries flocked to Delhi to attend the funeral and pay tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was cremated with full state

Published: 18th August 2018 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior dignitaries and officials from neighbouring countries flocked to Delhi to attend the funeral and pay tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was cremated with full state honours at Smriti Sthal in New Delhi on Friday.All of them met external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj to convey their condolences, before accompanying her to the funeral, where they were introduced to Prime Minister Vajpayee and paid floral tribute to the departed leader before his mortal remains were consigned to flames. 

The leaders included Pakistan’s Law minister Ali Zafar, King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk of Bhutan, Nepal’s foreign minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, the foreign minister of Bangladesh, Abul Hassan Mahmud Ali, the acting foreign minister of Sri Lanka, Lakshman Kiriella, and the former president of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai. 

While almost every diplomatic mission in India expressed sorrow over Vajpayee’s demise, no ambassador or high commissioner paid floral tribute at the funeral, though several sent wreaths on behalf of their nations. “The funeral would have stretched on forever if every envoy was invited to pay personal ceremonial tributes,” an official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics