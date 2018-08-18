Former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee's ashes to be immersed in rivers of Jharkhand

Home Nation

The announcement came after Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Friday night held a meeting with officials and ministers in New Delhi.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

By IANS

RANCHI: The ashes of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be immersed in the rivers of Jharkhand, a state BJP official said here on Saturday.

"In the meeting, it was decided that the former leader's ashes will be immersed in the rivers of the state by organising a Kalash Yatra which will move across every district," Deepak Prakash, the Vice President for the Bharatiya Janata Party's Jharkhand unit, told IANS.

"As per the plan, the ashes will be immersed in the Ganga, Swaranrekha, Damodar, Koel Karo and Kharkai rivers," he added.

Vajpayee had created three states including Jharkhand in 2000. Officials have been directed to plan a route map and also fix a date.

