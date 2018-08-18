Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh waterfall tragedy: Constable suspended for kicking body, nine bodies retrieved

Bodies of all 9 youngsters, who were washed away by a sudden rush of water in the Sultangarh waterfall in Shivpuri district (360 km from Bhopal) were retrieved by divers on Friday and Saturday.

Published: 18th August 2018 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 11:22 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a development which is bound to cause embarrassment to the Madhya Pradesh police, a constable posted at Mohana police station of Gwalior district was caught on camera kicking the body of a man out of a stretcher.

The body was of one of the nine men washed away in the Sultangarh waterfall on Gwalior-Shivpuri districts border on the Independence Day.

Bodies of all 9 youngsters, who were washed away by a sudden rush of water in the Sultangarh waterfall in Shivpuri district (360 km from Bhopal) were retrieved by divers on Friday and Saturday.

However, in a shocking episode, a constable of Gwalior district police was caught on camera kicking one of the bodies out of the stretcher on Friday evening.

A 45 seconds video clip showing Mohana police constable Rambaran Rawat doing the shameful act went viral over the social media in which the cop is seen kicking the body out of the stretcher after a man tasked with the job of taking the body out of stretcher fails to do so before a crowd of onlookers.

Taking immediate cognizance of the matter, the Gwalior district police superintendent Navneet Bhasin, suspended the concerned constable and attached him to the district police lines. “The police constable has been suspended with immediate effect and attached to police lines in Gwalior,” Bhasin told The New Indian Express on Saturday.

Meanwhile, all nine youths who were swept away in the waterfall on Wednesday evening were found dead in the waterfall on Friday and Saturday.

“While eight bodies were retrieved on Friday, one was recovered on Saturday. Excepting one who is a teenager, the other eight men were aged between 18 and 22 years. All of them hailed from Gwalior district,” said Shivpuri district police superintendent Rajesh Hingankar.

The nine men who were among a crowd of 50-plus youngsters on a picnic at the waterfall had gone missing following a sudden rush of water in the waterfall which carries water from Parvati, Tikri and Mahuvar rivers in the region hit by heavy rains over the last few days.

Rescue teams with the help of three brave-heart villagers, however, had in a marathon 11-hour long operation on Wednesday-Thursday night, managed to save 45 youths stranded on two rocks amid heavy flow of water.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Independence Day Waterfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photo | Instagram)
IN PICS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in Mumbai
Foster daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya lit the pyre as cries of 'Atal Bihari Amar Rahe' reverberated. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid to rest, daughter Namita lights funeral pyre