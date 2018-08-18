Madhya Pradesh waterfall tragedy: Constable suspended for kicking body, nine bodies retrieved

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a development which is bound to cause embarrassment to the Madhya Pradesh police, a constable posted at Mohana police station of Gwalior district was caught on camera kicking the body of a man out of a stretcher.

The body was of one of the nine men washed away in the Sultangarh waterfall on Gwalior-Shivpuri districts border on the Independence Day.

Bodies of all 9 youngsters, who were washed away by a sudden rush of water in the Sultangarh waterfall in Shivpuri district (360 km from Bhopal) were retrieved by divers on Friday and Saturday.

However, in a shocking episode, a constable of Gwalior district police was caught on camera kicking one of the bodies out of the stretcher on Friday evening.

A 45 seconds video clip showing Mohana police constable Rambaran Rawat doing the shameful act went viral over the social media in which the cop is seen kicking the body out of the stretcher after a man tasked with the job of taking the body out of stretcher fails to do so before a crowd of onlookers.

Taking immediate cognizance of the matter, the Gwalior district police superintendent Navneet Bhasin, suspended the concerned constable and attached him to the district police lines. “The police constable has been suspended with immediate effect and attached to police lines in Gwalior,” Bhasin told The New Indian Express on Saturday.

Meanwhile, all nine youths who were swept away in the waterfall on Wednesday evening were found dead in the waterfall on Friday and Saturday.

“While eight bodies were retrieved on Friday, one was recovered on Saturday. Excepting one who is a teenager, the other eight men were aged between 18 and 22 years. All of them hailed from Gwalior district,” said Shivpuri district police superintendent Rajesh Hingankar.

The nine men who were among a crowd of 50-plus youngsters on a picnic at the waterfall had gone missing following a sudden rush of water in the waterfall which carries water from Parvati, Tikri and Mahuvar rivers in the region hit by heavy rains over the last few days.

Rescue teams with the help of three brave-heart villagers, however, had in a marathon 11-hour long operation on Wednesday-Thursday night, managed to save 45 youths stranded on two rocks amid heavy flow of water.