Home Nation

Maharashtra may nudge Centre about Sanatan Sanstha ban

The Maharashtra government has indicated that it would follow up on its old proposal to ban Sanatan Sanstha in light of the arms haul at Nalasopara and the arrest of Vaibhav Raut.

Published: 18th August 2018 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has indicated that it would follow up on its old proposal to ban Sanatan Sanstha in light of the arms haul at Nalasopara and the arrest of Vaibhav Raut, who is suspected to be an activist of the right-wing outfit. Meanwhile, at a route march in support at Nalasopara on Friday, Raut was hailed as “Desh Ka Neta” while the ATS was condemned for acting under pressure from the ‘butcher lobby’ that Raut is said to have opposed.

Though MoS for Home Affairs (Rural) Deepak Kesarkar had assured, after the huge stock of arms and explosives were recovered at Nalasopara, that investigating agencies would spare no one, he had refrained from taking any name. However, a senior officer has confirmed that the state is all likely to check with the Centre the status of its old proposal seeking a ban on Sanatan Sanstha.  In 2008 and 2011, the then Congress-led government had sent two proposals to the Centre for banning the right-wing group.
However, the proposal was struck down by the Centre. 

The official said that due to the structure adopted by the Sanatan Sanstha, it would be difficult to ban the outfit.  “They are registered under different names, and registration for every district and city are different. While the original organization Sanatan Bharatiya Sanskruti Sanstha was formed in 1990, it changed name and got registered under several other names at various places in 1999,” the officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sanathan Sansta Vaibhav Raut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics