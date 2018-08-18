Home Nation

Manali villagers pay tribute to ‘guardian’

Sporting a Himachali cap, Puran Thakur was seen sitting under a tree, trying to escape the scorching sun near the BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

Published: 18th August 2018 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers from Prini, near Manali, where former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee used to spend his summers, at the BJP headquarters in Delhi | Kumar Vikram

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sporting a Himachali cap, Puran Thakur was seen sitting under a tree, trying to escape the scorching sun near the BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in New Delhi on Friday afternoon. He was part of a group of 20-odd people that had arrived from Prini village, near Manali, on Friday morning to pay their last respects to their beloved leader, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Poet-politician Vajpayee was not just a PM for these villagers. “He was like a family member for us. He was so humble and kind. He used to sit with us, spend time with us,” said Puran Thakur, adding that Vajpayee had a residence in the village.Shiv Dayal, the village chief, said that he had come to Delhi only to pay his respects to Vajpayee. Recollecting his memories, he said, “Prini village was like his second home. Vajpayee ji used to spend a lot of time there in summers. He last visited the village in 2006. He also visited the village once or twice when he was PM. He was not able to visit during his prime ministership due to security concerns,” he added.

Anita Bhuria said that her village had become like an “orphan”. 
“The whole village used to gather at his residence there. He considered himself one of the villagers. He used to pen poems there. He used to play with small kids. He also loved the local village meals. He used to come there with his daughter. He was like our guardian. We have now become like orphans,” she said, with sorrow in her voice.

Lotmal Thakur, another villager, said that his village had seen a lot of developmental works because of Vajpayee. “He used to walk around the village and we had free access to his cottage. He also visited a local school and had gifted books to children there,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics